Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astronaut Army COL Frank Rubio Visit to the Pentagon 2/22/24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Faith Quiroga and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Astronaut and Army officer COL Frank Rubio visited the Pentagon on February 22, 2024, where he received his Senior Aviator Badge with Rocket Device from Secretary of the Army Wormuth in a ceremony. Col Rubio also did a press briefing in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room. This is the full ceremony and briefing, plus b-roll of his visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913949
    VIRIN: 240227-A-TV870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110146967
    Length: 00:32:49
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astronaut Army COL Frank Rubio Visit to the Pentagon 2/22/24, by SPC David Carvajal, Faith Quiroga and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Astronaut
    SA Wormuth
    Colonel Frank Rubio
    Aviator Badge with Rocket Device

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT