Astronaut Army COL Frank Rubio Visit to the Pentagon 2/22/24

Astronaut and Army officer COL Frank Rubio visited the Pentagon on February 22, 2024, where he received his Senior Aviator Badge with Rocket Device from Secretary of the Army Wormuth in a ceremony. Col Rubio also did a press briefing in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room. This is the full ceremony and briefing, plus b-roll of his visit.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913949
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-TV870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110146967
|Length:
|00:32:49
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
