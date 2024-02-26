Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Melvin Bell GUNEX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Crew members aboard the fast response cutter USCGC Melvin Bell (WPC-1155) conduct a gunnery exercise off the coast of Massachusetts Feb. 7, 2024. Coast Guard members conduct regular training to ensure proficiency in all operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913940
    VIRIN: 240207-G-HT254-6520
    Filename: DOD_110146840
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Melvin Bell GUNEX B-Roll, by PO2 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    GUNEX
    fast response cutter
    Cutter Melvin Bell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT