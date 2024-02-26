USCGC Melvin Bell GUNEX B-Roll

Crew members aboard the fast response cutter USCGC Melvin Bell (WPC-1155) conduct a gunnery exercise off the coast of Massachusetts Feb. 7, 2024. Coast Guard members conduct regular training to ensure proficiency in all operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
