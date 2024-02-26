Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st CAB Soldiers Conduct ’Safety Stand-Down’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers in 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Airborne), recently held a safety stand-down meeting, where behavioral health, chaplains, and Military Family Life Consultants were available. BACH's 101st CAB Embedded Behavioral Health was there to share resources and support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913937
    VIRIN: 240209-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110146759
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Soldiers Conduct ’Safety Stand-Down’, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT