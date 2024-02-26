Soldiers in 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Airborne), recently held a safety stand-down meeting, where behavioral health, chaplains, and Military Family Life Consultants were available. BACH's 101st CAB Embedded Behavioral Health was there to share resources and support.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913937
|VIRIN:
|240209-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110146759
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Soldiers Conduct ’Safety Stand-Down’, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
