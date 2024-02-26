video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Event with Second Gentleman Emhoff



In September 2022, the President convened the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in over 50 years. At the Conference, the President announced a National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health that outlined policy actions the federal government would take to support the President’s goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related disease in the U.S. by 2030.



To build on the momentum of the Conference and cultivate action, in March 2023, the Administration launched the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities to garner additional external commitments. This event is the culmination of the Challenge where the new commitments will be announced. Commitment-makers include private companies, philanthropy, academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and local government.