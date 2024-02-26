Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Event with Second Gentleman Emhoff

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    In September 2022, the President convened the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in over 50 years. At the Conference, the President announced a National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health that outlined policy actions the federal government would take to support the President’s goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related disease in the U.S. by 2030.

    To build on the momentum of the Conference and cultivate action, in March 2023, the Administration launched the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities to garner additional external commitments. This event is the culmination of the Challenge where the new commitments will be announced. Commitment-makers include private companies, philanthropy, academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and local government.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 13:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913929
    Filename: DOD_110146574
    Length: 01:13:41
    Location: US

    White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Event

