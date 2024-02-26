NATO troops hone their skills during exercise Brilliant Jump 24 (b-roll)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POLAND

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest exercise in decades, includes over 90,000 troops from all 31 NATO Allies and Invitee Sweden.
    The NATO-led exercise Brilliant Jump 24, which is part of Steadfast Defender 2024, is an operational and tactical-level Alert and Deployment exercise.
    It aims to strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defence capabilities, and
    to train and test NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) troops to operate at tempo and provide decisive action in response to any arising crisis.

    This year’s participating countries are Albania, Poland, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

    The footage contains images of mechanised combat vehicles and multinational infantry troops shooting and testing their capability to work together as a cohesive unit.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (MUTE) - BRITISH ARMY ARMOURED VEHICLES (JACKALS) AND SPANISH TANKS MOVING ON THE TRAINING FIELD. INFANTRY UK/ALBANIAN SOLDIERS CLEARING THE FIELD AND ADVANCING THROUGH NATURAL COVERS
    (00:27) VARIOUS SHOTS - INFANTRY SOLDIERS MOVING AT NIGHT THROUGH THE FIELD
    (00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS - A UK SOLDIER PROVIDING TACTICAL GUIDANCE AND DIRECTION TO A GROUP OF COMRADES AMIDST LIVE COMBAT OPERATIONS
    (00:49) VARIOUS SHOTS - UK INFANTRY SOLDIERS ENGAGING TARGETS WITH FIREARMS
    (01:45) VARIOUS SHOTS - UK/ALBANIAN INFANTRY GETTING OUT OF AN ARMOURED VEHICLE, RUNNING THROUGH RED SMOKE SCREENS, DUCKING AND SHOOTING
    (01:56) VARIOUS SHOTS - INFANTRY SOLDIERS ADVANCING THROUGH THE FIELD AND IN NATURAL COVERS AND SHOOTING
    (02:35) CLOSE-UP - A POLISH SOLDIER WEARING A BALACLAVA AND A HELMET
    (02:38) VARIOUS SHOTS - BRITISH ARMY ARTILLERY SOLDIERS ON ARMOURED VEHICLES, SHOOTING
    (02:53) VARIOUS SHOTS - SPANISH TANKS ADVANCING ON THE FIELD
    (03:05) VARIOUS SHOTS - BRITISH ARMY ARTILLERY SOLDIERS ON ARMOURED VEHICLES
    (03:29) VARIOUS SHOTS - WIDE SHOT OF INFANTRY SOLDIERS RUNNING ALONGSIDE AN ARMOURED VEHICLE TOWARDS NATURAL COVER
    (03:40) MEDIUM SHOT - MULTINATIONAL FORCES INTERACTING

    (03:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SPANISH LIEUTENANT GENERAL LUIS LANCHARES, DEPUTY COMMANDER, ALLIED JOINT FORCE COMMAND BRUNSSUM

    “Brilliant Jump is one out of 14 exercises that are being executed in the context of the
    exercise under the umbrella of NATO, the Steadfast Defender. The importance and
    relevance of this exercise is related to the fact that this is the only one that is led by NATO. This
    is a unique opportunity of training. The VJTF are the spearhead of NATO Response Force and
    after having been here the whole morning, I have to say that we have the right leadership,
    they’re committed and very professional troops with the right skills.”

    (04:17) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – BRITISH ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL GUY FODEN, VERY HIGH READINESS JOINT TASK FORCE (VJTF)/ LAND

    “I’ve been delighted with what I’ve seen, we’ve done a lot of training as headquarters, as
    commanders, and it’s the first time we’ve come together live with all of the troops. All of the
    nations have trained hard on their own and today we have proven our interoperability, our ability
    to work together and to deliver the result you saw today.”

    (04:36) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – Polish Brigadier General Piotr Fajkowski, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division Commanding General

    “Poland is in fact in the front line of the NATO, this is the eastern flank of the NATO, so we
    have to be ready to fight first.”

    (04:46) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – Albanian Lieutenant Odisea Kasa, Infantry Batallion

    “The exercise was really good, everything went well, we had a lot of things to do, we had a lot of
    enemies to take on, because other people had to stop back. Problems always happen. As we
    say in the army, it is “first plan never survives the war”, so we had a second plan, a third plan,
    so everything went well.”

    (05:12) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – BRITISH ARMY BOMBARDIER MCENROE, JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLER

    “I think, with all of the soldiers, it’s great to talk to them, especially about the different job roles
    and find out things in common as well. It’s actually quite interesting to see how unique each
    individual unit is from each nation, especially if we’re going to be working so closely together”.



    ## END ##

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913920
    VIRIN: 240227-O-D0483-1001
    PIN: 2211
    Filename: DOD_110146305
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    exercise
    Steadfast Defender 24

