U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to India, Speaks at Raisina Dialogue

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited India on an overseas trip from Feb. 21-24, 2024, where he met with senior military and government leaders, and participated in discussions at the Raisina Dialogue and the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit. The U.S. and India continue to strengthen and move forward the strategic and unique Major Defense Partner relationship through exercises, information sharing and shared emphasis on the rules-based international order. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 01:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913879
|VIRIN:
|240224-N-BD629-3290
|Filename:
|DOD_110145503
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|IN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
