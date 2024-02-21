Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to India, Speaks at Raisina Dialogue

    INDIA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited India on an overseas trip from Feb. 21-24, 2024, where he met with senior military and government leaders, and participated in discussions at the Raisina Dialogue and the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit. The U.S. and India continue to strengthen and move forward the strategic and unique Major Defense Partner relationship through exercises, information sharing and shared emphasis on the rules-based international order. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 01:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913879
    VIRIN: 240224-N-BD629-3290
    Filename: DOD_110145503
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: IN

    TAGS

    India
    Allies and Partners
    Raisina
    USINDOPACOM
    INDUS
    Raisiana

