U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Travels to Nepal, Attends Exercise Shanti Prayas

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Nepal from Feb. 24-26, 2024, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership. The U.S. military and members of the Nepali Army have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|02.27.2024
|02.27.2024 01:59
|Package
|913878
|240227-N-BD629-1001
|DOD_110145501
|00:00:51
|NP
|1
|1
