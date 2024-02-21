Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Travels to Nepal, Attends Exercise Shanti Prayas

    NEPAL

    02.27.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Nepal from Feb. 24-26, 2024, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership. The U.S. military and members of the Nepali Army have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 01:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913878
    VIRIN: 240227-N-BD629-1001
    Filename: DOD_110145501
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NP

    This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Travels to Nepal, Attends Exercise Shanti Prayas, by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nepal
    Allies and Partners
    MPE
    USINDOPACOM

