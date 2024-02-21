U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Travels to Nepal, Attends Exercise Shanti Prayas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Nepal from Feb. 24-26, 2024, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership. The U.S. military and members of the Nepali Army have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)