B-roll of Hansen Festival 2024

B-roll of the 30-year anniversary of the Hansen Festival on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2024. During the annually hosted festival, the gates opened once again for all U.S. military personnel, U.S. citizens, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Japanese citizens to enjoy two days of food, entertainment, and festivities. Harvey, popularly known as Kyle and SuperDuperKyle, is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)