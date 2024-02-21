Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hansen Festival 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Attendees gather for the 30-year anniversary of the Hansen Festival on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2024. During the annually hosted festival, the gates opened once again for all U.S. military personnel, U.S. citizens, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Japanese citizens to enjoy two days of food, entertainment, and festivities. Harvey, popularly known as Kyle and SuperDuperKyle, is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 05:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913876
    VIRIN: 240224-M-AF005-2001
    Filename: DOD_110145415
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hansen Festival 2024, by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    MCCS
    Camp Hansen
    Hansen Festival
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT