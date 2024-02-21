Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State of the Base 2024: Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 8, 2024. The year in review video highlighted the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 17:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913854
    VIRIN: 240222-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_110144962
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Base 2024: Year in Review, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    year in review
    621 crw
    60 amw
    349 amw
    State of the Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT