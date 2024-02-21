U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Commander Colonel Jeremy J. Chapman discusses the timeline, teamwork, and challenges of repairing the Demopolis lock on Feb. 23, 2024, in Demopolis, Alabama. The lock had a concrete breach on Jan. 16, 2024. The lock is located on the Tombigbee River, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913839
|VIRIN:
|242302-A-EV896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110144612
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Mobile District Commander’s update: Demopolis Lock, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT