Black History Month Spotlight- Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson

US Marine Corps Capt. Shavaughn Birks shines a spotlight on the contributions of Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913823
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-EP494-8305
|Filename:
|DOD_110144220
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
