This video illustrates the crucial function of the Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) and how it develops Hospital Corpsmen and other Naval medical professionals at Joint Base San Antonio in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX.
For more information about NMTSC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Training-Support-Center/
PAN#N1526-24-0023
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913768
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|240023
|Filename:
|DOD_110143491
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT