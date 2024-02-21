video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video illustrates the crucial function of the Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) and how it develops Hospital Corpsmen and other Naval medical professionals at Joint Base San Antonio in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX.



For more information about NMTSC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Training-Support-Center/



PAN#N1526-24-0023