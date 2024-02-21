Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-69 Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise B-Roll

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company., 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in a combined arms live fire exercise on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 22, 2024.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913745
    VIRIN: 240222-A-HS753-2462
    Filename: DOD_110143254
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-69 Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise B-Roll, by SGT Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

