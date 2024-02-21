U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company., 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participated in a combined arms live fire exercise on Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 22, 2024.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913745
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-HS753-2462
|Filename:
|DOD_110143254
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2-69 Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise B-Roll, by SGT Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT