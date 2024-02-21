Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji, the commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speak during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. The opening ceremony initiated training between the two armed forces. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913732
|VIRIN:
|240226-M-MJ391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110143101
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Iron Fist 24, Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
