    Iron Fist 24, Opening Ceremony

    CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji, the commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speak during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. The opening ceremony initiated training between the two armed forces. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913732
    VIRIN: 240226-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_110143101
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Formation
    JGSDF
    Iron Fist
    Camp Ainoura
    ARDR
    IF24

