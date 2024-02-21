EOD 137 Memorial Workout

An annual memorial workout dedicated to the remembrance of 137 EOD service members who have lost their lives since the beginning of the Global War on Terrorism.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913719
|VIRIN:
|231024-F-YG491-8098
|Filename:
|DOD_110142883
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
