    EOD 137 Memorial Workout

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    An annual memorial workout dedicated to the remembrance of 137 EOD service members who have lost their lives since the beginning of the Global War on Terrorism.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913719
    VIRIN: 231024-F-YG491-8098
    Filename: DOD_110142883
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Memorial
    Remembrance
    Athlete
    Workout
    EOD137

