    Okinawan Residents Allowed onto Camp Kinser as part of 2024 Tedako Walk

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Okinawa residents are allowed access on to Camp Kinser during the Urasoe City Tedako Walk at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2024. The course took participants on a path through Camp Kinser where they could take pictures at the fire station and shop at the base’s exchange. The Tedako Walk is an annual event designed to foster better relationships and promote physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 01:22
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

