Okinawa residents are allowed access on to Camp Kinser during the Urasoe City Tedako Walk at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2024. The course took participants on a path through Camp Kinser where they could take pictures at the fire station and shop at the base’s exchange. The Tedako Walk is an annual event designed to foster better relationships and promote physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 01:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913710
|VIRIN:
|240217-M-VN506-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110142706
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawan Residents Allowed onto Camp Kinser as part of 2024 Tedako Walk, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
