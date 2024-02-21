Okinawan Residents Allowed onto Camp Kinser as part of 2024 Tedako Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Okinawa residents are allowed access on to Camp Kinser during the Urasoe City Tedako Walk at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2024. The course took participants on a path through Camp Kinser where they could take pictures at the fire station and shop at the base’s exchange. The Tedako Walk is an annual event designed to foster better relationships and promote physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)