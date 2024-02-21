240226-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 5, 2024) - Surface & Mine Warfighting Development Center conducts Surface Warfare Advance Tactical Training (SWATT) to ships in the 7th Fleet Area of operation. SWATT is part of the advance training phase for ships prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 19:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913707
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110142650
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, SWATT Training, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
