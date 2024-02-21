Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWATT Training

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240226-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 5, 2024) - Surface & Mine Warfighting Development Center conducts Surface Warfare Advance Tactical Training (SWATT) to ships in the 7th Fleet Area of operation. SWATT is part of the advance training phase for ships prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 19:55
    VIRIN: 240226-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110142650
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    CFAY
    ATG
    SWATT

