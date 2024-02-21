Shanti Prayas IV | Humanitarian Law Insights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nepali Army Maj. Bijaya Raj Khatiwada, a Gender Protection Planner (GPP) course instructor at Shanti Prayas IV, instructs Malaysian Armed Forces service members about International Committee of the Red Cross and Rules of Engagement (ICRC/ ROE) at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 24, 2024. The ICRC/ROE course centers around international humanitarian law and human rights. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)