Nepali Army Maj. Bijaya Raj Khatiwada, a Gender Protection Planner (GPP) course instructor at Shanti Prayas IV, instructs Malaysian Armed Forces service members about International Committee of the Red Cross and Rules of Engagement (ICRC/ ROE) at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 24, 2024. The ICRC/ROE course centers around international humanitarian law and human rights. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 07:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913694
|VIRIN:
|240224-F-PA224-5281
|Filename:
|DOD_110142229
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Humanitarian Law Insights, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
