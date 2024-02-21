Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Humanitarian Law Insights

    NEPAL

    02.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Nepali Army Maj. Bijaya Raj Khatiwada, a Gender Protection Planner (GPP) course instructor at Shanti Prayas IV, instructs Malaysian Armed Forces service members about International Committee of the Red Cross and Rules of Engagement (ICRC/ ROE) at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 24, 2024. The ICRC/ROE course centers around international humanitarian law and human rights. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 07:21
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Humanitarian Law Insights, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

