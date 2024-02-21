Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Task Force Marne Soldiers conduct combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 22, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913692
    VIRIN: 230223-Z-JS531-1224
    Filename: DOD_110142168
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

