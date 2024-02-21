U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Fiji shipriders conduct fishery boardings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fijian shipriders from the Republic Fiji Navy, Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Immigration, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team partner together to conduct a fishery boarding in the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard has a bilateral agreement with Fiji to assist with fishery patrols in Fijian waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)