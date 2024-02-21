Fijian shipriders from the Republic Fiji Navy, Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Immigration, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team partner together to conduct a fishery boarding in the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard has a bilateral agreement with Fiji to assist with fishery patrols in Fijian waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 20:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913685
|VIRIN:
|240216-G-RS249-3323
|Filename:
|DOD_110141832
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Fiji shipriders conduct fishery boardings, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT