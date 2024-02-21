In a showcase of operational readiness, Bravo and Charlie Batteries of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their final fire missions of the rotation completing Artillery Table XV at Forward Operating Station Toruń, Poland on Feb. 22, 2024, wrapping up the battalion's successful forward deployment in the European Theater. The intense training showcased the battalion's precision and readiness in it's mission supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913677
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-AJ772-6905
|Filename:
|DOD_110141585
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Out with a Bang! Iron Thunder Finishes Strong in Poland, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
