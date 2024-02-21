Out with a Bang! Iron Thunder Finishes Strong in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a showcase of operational readiness, Bravo and Charlie Batteries of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their final fire missions of the rotation completing Artillery Table XV at Forward Operating Station Toruń, Poland on Feb. 22, 2024, wrapping up the battalion's successful forward deployment in the European Theater. The intense training showcased the battalion's precision and readiness in it's mission supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)