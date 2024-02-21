Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Out with a Bang! Iron Thunder Finishes Strong in Poland

    POLAND

    02.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    In a showcase of operational readiness, Bravo and Charlie Batteries of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their final fire missions of the rotation completing Artillery Table XV at Forward Operating Station Toruń, Poland on Feb. 22, 2024, wrapping up the battalion's successful forward deployment in the European Theater. The intense training showcased the battalion's precision and readiness in it's mission supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913677
    VIRIN: 240222-A-AJ772-6905
    Filename: DOD_110141585
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division, Stronger Together, EUCOM, Rock of the Marne, 1st Armored Division, V Corps

