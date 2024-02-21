Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, 10th Mountain Division descendants, veterans, and members of the community hold a 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony, part of Legacy Days, at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. This ceremony was heled in order to honor the fallen of the 10th Mountain Division and those who have served in the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913672
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-GW675-1785
|Filename:
|DOD_110141542
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|LEADVILLE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
