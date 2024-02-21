Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony

    LEADVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, 10th Mountain Division descendants, veterans, and members of the community hold a 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony, part of Legacy Days, at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. This ceremony was heled in order to honor the fallen of the 10th Mountain Division and those who have served in the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913672
    VIRIN: 240223-A-GW675-1785
    Filename: DOD_110141542
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: LEADVILLE, CO, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    ski
    Army
    History & Heritage
    DSeriesXXIV

