U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a live fire range with the M240B machine gun and the M252 81mm mortar system in preparation for exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 23, 2024. Nordic Response is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with NATO militaries, and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. The U.S. stands firm in commitment and readiness to support Norway, allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913662
|VIRIN:
|240223-M-TR167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110141431
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment Conducts Live Fire Range in Norway (B-roll), by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
