U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gavin Roblez, a Texas native and an expeditionary airfield technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, speaks about his reasons for reenlisting and his role as a NATO winter instructor supporting Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 05:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913660
|VIRIN:
|240224-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110141334
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Hometown:
|DENVER CITY, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “It is one thing to survive in the cold. It is another thing to be able to fight…” Sgt. Gavin Roblez speaks on reenlistment and cold-weather training during Exercise Nordic Response 24, by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT