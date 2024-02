“It is one thing to survive in the cold. It is another thing to be able to fight…” Sgt. Gavin Roblez speaks on reenlistment and cold-weather training during Exercise Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gavin Roblez, a Texas native and an expeditionary airfield technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, speaks about his reasons for reenlisting and his role as a NATO winter instructor supporting Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)