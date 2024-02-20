Hawaii National Guard partners with Food Basket Hawaii Island Food Bank to distribute food packages to offset cost of groceries on Hawaii Island, Hilo Hawaii, 23 Feb, 2024. B-roll includes interviews with Kristin-frost Albrecht , Executive director, Food Basket - Hawaii Island Food Bank and Capt. Kevin Tam, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S National Guard Video by Mr. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913652
|VIRIN:
|240223-Z-IX631-3026
|Filename:
|DOD_110141082
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Food Basket event for military members on Hawaii Island, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT