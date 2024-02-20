Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Basket event for military members on Hawaii Island

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii National Guard partners with Food Basket Hawaii Island Food Bank to distribute food packages to offset cost of groceries on Hawaii Island, Hilo Hawaii, 23 Feb, 2024. B-roll includes interviews with Kristin-frost Albrecht , Executive director, Food Basket - Hawaii Island Food Bank and Capt. Kevin Tam, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S National Guard Video by Mr. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913652
    VIRIN: 240223-Z-IX631-3026
    Filename: DOD_110141082
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Basket event for military members on Hawaii Island, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard

