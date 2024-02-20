Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progression and Purpose: “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Sergeant Jason D. Hallam, musician, “The Commandant’s Own” Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the annual Yuma training in Yuma, Ariz., and the Battle Color Detachment tour to follow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has began wrapping up training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. in preparation for their west coast tour next week. Marines continue to perfect their drill and the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 19:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913651
    VIRIN: 240223-M-UM973-1001
    Filename: DOD_110140990
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

