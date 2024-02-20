Progression and Purpose: “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sergeant Jason D. Hallam, musician, “The Commandant’s Own” Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the annual Yuma training in Yuma, Ariz., and the Battle Color Detachment tour to follow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has began wrapping up training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. in preparation for their west coast tour next week. Marines continue to perfect their drill and the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)