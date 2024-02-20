BLACK History Month, African American in the Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year's African American History Month theme is "African Americans and the Arts." Join us in watching and listening to one of our Travis Airmen, Tech. Sgt. Olanrewaju Gamu from the 60th Communication Squadron, as he shares his talent in poetry. Discover how the art form became his powerful tool for self-expression and embracing his true voice. #BlackHistoryMonth2024