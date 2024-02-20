Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACK History Month, African American in the Arts

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    This year's African American History Month theme is "African Americans and the Arts." Join us in watching and listening to one of our Travis Airmen, Tech. Sgt. Olanrewaju Gamu from the 60th Communication Squadron, as he shares his talent in poetry. Discover how the art form became his powerful tool for self-expression and embracing his true voice. #BlackHistoryMonth2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913647
    VIRIN: 240223-F-ZL172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110140911
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLACK History Month, African American in the Arts, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TrustTravis
    BlackHistoryMonth2024

