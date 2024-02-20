This year's African American History Month theme is "African Americans and the Arts." Join us in watching and listening to one of our Travis Airmen, Tech. Sgt. Olanrewaju Gamu from the 60th Communication Squadron, as he shares his talent in poetry. Discover how the art form became his powerful tool for self-expression and embracing his true voice. #BlackHistoryMonth2024
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 18:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913647
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-ZL172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110140911
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLACK History Month, African American in the Arts, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
