Teaser- Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East 2024

U.S. Marines with various units across the East coast are invited to participate in the 2024 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8-15, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|02.23.2024
|02.23.2024 16:18
|Video Productions
|913642
|240223-M-NE316-1001
|DOD_110140545
|00:00:35
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|1
