    Teaser- Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with various units across the East coast are invited to participate in the 2024 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8-15, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913642
    VIRIN: 240223-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110140545
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    East Coast
    Competition
    Camp Lejeune
    Marksmanship
    Make Ready

