    Team McChord develops ready Airmen and families

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from across Team McChord ensure deployment readiness through focusing on human performance analysis at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2024. Ready airmen and families is one of the 62d Airlift Wing priorities and aims to build a resilient mission ready force focused on readiness, leadership, professionalism, and Warrior Heart. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913637
    VIRIN: 240223-F-TT585-1001
    Filename: DOD_110140299
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Airmen
    JBLM
    USAF
    Team McChord

