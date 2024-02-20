Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PATRIOT 24

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Video highlights from PATRIOT 24 at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913609
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-BT532-4468
    Filename: DOD_110139572
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PATRIOT 24, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    PATRIOTNS
    PATRIOT24

