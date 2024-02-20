Maj. Emily Steiner, a 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron general dentist, presents a brief summary of what the dental component in the Air Force Reserve and 911th Airlift Wing is at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. The Air Force Reserve dental clinic consists of commissioned dentists, who perform intraoral and extraoral exams, and enlisted dental assistants, who take prescribed x-rays and coordinate patient care. Faces of patients were blurred to protect their confidentiality and decency. (U.S. Air Force video production by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913605
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-KE594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139543
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Airman Spotlight: Air Force Reserve Dental, by SSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT