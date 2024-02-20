Steel Airman Spotlight: Air Force Reserve Dental

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Emily Steiner, a 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron general dentist, presents a brief summary of what the dental component in the Air Force Reserve and 911th Airlift Wing is at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. The Air Force Reserve dental clinic consists of commissioned dentists, who perform intraoral and extraoral exams, and enlisted dental assistants, who take prescribed x-rays and coordinate patient care. Faces of patients were blurred to protect their confidentiality and decency. (U.S. Air Force video production by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)