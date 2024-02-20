Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Airman Spotlight: Air Force Reserve Dental

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Emily Steiner, a 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron general dentist, presents a brief summary of what the dental component in the Air Force Reserve and 911th Airlift Wing is at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. The Air Force Reserve dental clinic consists of commissioned dentists, who perform intraoral and extraoral exams, and enlisted dental assistants, who take prescribed x-rays and coordinate patient care. Faces of patients were blurred to protect their confidentiality and decency. (U.S. Air Force video production by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913605
    VIRIN: 240222-F-KE594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139543
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Airman Spotlight: Air Force Reserve Dental, by SSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT