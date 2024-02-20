Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength and Conditioning: The First Steps to Instilling Fitness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Eddie Casillas, 31st Medical Group, COBRA Clinic Strength and Conditioning Coach, teaches physical fitness concepts to members of the First Term Enlisted Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. Proper training is essential to maintaining strength, endurance, and resilience for enduring rigorous training and demanding operational tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913586
    VIRIN: 240131-F-JP321-3997
    Filename: DOD_110139289
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength and Conditioning: The First Steps to Instilling Fitness, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTAC
    fitness
    Strength and Conditioning
    COBRA CLINIC
    FTEC
    First Term Enlisted Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT