Eddie Casillas, 31st Medical Group, COBRA Clinic Strength and Conditioning Coach, teaches physical fitness concepts to members of the First Term Enlisted Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. Proper training is essential to maintaining strength, endurance, and resilience for enduring rigorous training and demanding operational tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 07:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913586
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-JP321-3997
|Filename:
|DOD_110139289
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength and Conditioning: The First Steps to Instilling Fitness, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT