    Spot: Winter Vehicle Safety

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Two airmen explain the things you need to keep yourself safe driving in the winter.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 913558
    VIRIN: 240206-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138817
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spot: Winter Vehicle Safety, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    airforce
    Winter
    funny

