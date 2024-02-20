Two airmen explain the things you need to keep yourself safe driving in the winter.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 19:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|913558
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-NY430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138817
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot: Winter Vehicle Safety, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT