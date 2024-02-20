Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Weasel's Den Reopening

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Misawa community joined the base commander in reopening the Weasel's Den gym facility.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 913557
    VIRIN: 240108-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138816
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    airforce
    reopening
    misawa
    family
    gym

