Jungle Operations Training Course Knots - One-Rope Bridge

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Ferrier, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC), Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, teaches the one-rope bridge used during JOTC on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2024. Jungle Operations Training Course students focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Proper, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 20:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913555
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138814
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
