    Jungle Operations Training Course Knots - One-Rope Bridge

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Ferrier, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC), Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, teaches the one-rope bridge used during JOTC on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2024. Jungle Operations Training Course students focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Proper, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 20:32
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course Knots - One-Rope Bridge, by SGT Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Knots
    Jungle
    Lightning Academy
    JOTC
    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Knots and Rope Systems

