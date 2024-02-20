CNGB Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow- B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MIDWAY, UTAH — Soldiers and Airmen from nearly twenty U.S. states compete in the Sprint Race at the 50th anniversary Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Feb. 17 -- 21, 2024. The Utah National Guard hosted the national biathlon competition consisting of cross-country skiing and competitive shooting events that test the warriors’ endurance and marksmanship.