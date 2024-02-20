Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow- B-Roll

    MIDWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    MIDWAY, UTAH — Soldiers and Airmen from nearly twenty U.S. states compete in the Sprint Race at the 50th anniversary Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Feb. 17 -- 21, 2024. The Utah National Guard hosted the national biathlon competition consisting of cross-country skiing and competitive shooting events that test the warriors’ endurance and marksmanship.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913549
    VIRIN: 240220-Z-DA103-7002
    Filename: DOD_110138711
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: MIDWAY, UT, US

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Soldier Hollow
    CNGB Biathlon Championship
    Utah Biathlon Team

