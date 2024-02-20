Members of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron performed static line jumping amidst an exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Feb. 5-6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913542
|VIRIN:
|240206-Z-ES211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138576
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 116th ASOS Static Line Jumping Training, by Amn Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT