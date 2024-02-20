I Love Navy Medicine

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240222-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 22, 202) Capt. William Hlavin, a Plymouth, Michigan, native and force chaplain assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), states why he loves Navy Medicine, Feb. 22, 2024. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913540
    VIRIN: 240222-N-KC192-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110138559
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Hometown: PLYMOUTH, MI, US

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Heart Month

