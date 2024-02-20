I Love Navy Medicine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240222-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 22, 202) Capt. William Hlavin, a Plymouth, Michigan, native and force chaplain assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), states why he loves Navy Medicine, Feb. 22, 2024. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)