Several members from MacDill Air Force Base’s Aviation Inspiration Mentorship (AIM) team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with local schools in the community to enhance their understanding of aviation careers within the Air Force, Feb. 12-14th, 2024. Detachment 1 of the Air Force Recruiting Service, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, developed the AIM concept to further promote the Rated Diversity Improvement. RDI is a strategy that seeks to strengthen diversity in rated career fields in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913535
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-WT071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138486
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AIM lands in Puerto Rico, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
