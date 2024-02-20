Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM lands in Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Several members from MacDill Air Force Base’s Aviation Inspiration Mentorship (AIM) team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with local schools in the community to enhance their understanding of aviation careers within the Air Force, Feb. 12-14th, 2024. Detachment 1 of the Air Force Recruiting Service, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, developed the AIM concept to further promote the Rated Diversity Improvement. RDI is a strategy that seeks to strengthen diversity in rated career fields in the Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913535
    VIRIN: 240213-F-WT071-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138486
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIM lands in Puerto Rico, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIM
    KC-135
    AMC
    BOOM
    6ARW

