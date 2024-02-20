The Family Readiness Summit kicked off Sword Athena 24 with facilitated discussions to aid in SA's primary goal; breaking down female and family-centric readiness barriers. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913530
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-NN513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138410
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SA Family Readiness Summit 24, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
