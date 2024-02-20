Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SA Family Readiness Summit 24

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    The Family Readiness Summit kicked off Sword Athena 24 with facilitated discussions to aid in SA's primary goal; breaking down female and family-centric readiness barriers. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913530
    VIRIN: 240220-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138410
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: VA, US

    Women
    aircombatcommand
    Sword Athena
    Family Readiness Summit

