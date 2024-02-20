Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters Career Day Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A brief informative video highlighting the mission of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron for career day.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913526
    VIRIN: 240122-F-SW533-1002
    PIN: 241003
    Filename: DOD_110138354
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    WC-130J
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing

