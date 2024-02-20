How to Register Your Baby at Kirtland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases the 377th Medical Group giving step-by-step instructions on how military members and their families can register their newborn babies to Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 29, 2024. The Defense Health Agency has implemented a new process for members to register their babies, making it more convenient and easier. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)