    How to Register Your Baby at Kirtland

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video showcases the 377th Medical Group giving step-by-step instructions on how military members and their families can register their newborn babies to Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 29, 2024. The Defense Health Agency has implemented a new process for members to register their babies, making it more convenient and easier. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 17:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913521
    VIRIN: 240221-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138286
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Register Your Baby at Kirtland, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEERS
    AFGSC
    DHA
    377 MDG
    Baby Register

