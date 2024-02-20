Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sector - Season 1: Episode 1

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Master Sgt. Jeff Coleman discusses the benefits of serving at the Easter Air Defense Sector with young troop Staff Sgt. Adam Burris.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913487
    VIRIN: 240213-F-ME440-2324
    Filename: DOD_110137871
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: ROME, NY, US

    This work, The Sector - Season 1: Episode 1, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Burris
    Coleman
    EADS
    Troop Talk
    The Sector

