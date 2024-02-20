First Lieutenant Jorin Hollenbeak speaks to Camp Pendletons' bike community regarding the timeframe for the Camp Pendleton Visitor Center reopening.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 12:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913486
|VIRIN:
|240216-M-UR891-4884
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110137870
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SCIO, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Visitor Center PSA, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT