Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Visitor Center PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    First Lieutenant Jorin Hollenbeak speaks to Camp Pendletons' bike community regarding the timeframe for the Camp Pendleton Visitor Center reopening.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913486
    VIRIN: 240216-M-UR891-4884
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110137870
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Hometown: SCIO, OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Visitor Center PSA, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Bicycle
    PSA
    Community
    Military
    Visitor Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT