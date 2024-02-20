Members of the Missouri National Guard provided support to the Super Bowl LVIII winners, The Kansas City Chiefs, during their celebratory parade. Vehicles and trailers were used for participants to ride during the procession and guard members ensured everyone’s safety getting on and off the floats throughout the parade route. Audio: Title: Opening Sports 100bpm-Full; Artist: LiteSaturation; Source: https://pixabay.com/music/electro-opening-sports-100-bpm-full-12673/ License: CC0; Audio was remixed to fit video time length. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)
02.22.2024
|02.22.2024 12:54
|Package
|913483
|240222-Z-QO948-1001
|DOD_110137865
|00:01:05
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|2
|2
This work, MO Guard supports KC Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, by SrA Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
