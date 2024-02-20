Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MO Guard supports KC Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Missouri National Guard provided support to the Super Bowl LVIII winners, The Kansas City Chiefs, during their celebratory parade. Vehicles and trailers were used for participants to ride during the procession and guard members ensured everyone’s safety getting on and off the floats throughout the parade route. Audio: Title: Opening Sports 100bpm-Full; Artist: LiteSaturation; Source: https://pixabay.com/music/electro-opening-sports-100-bpm-full-12673/ License: CC0; Audio was remixed to fit video time length. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:54
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    National Guard
    MONG
    KC Chiefs
    Super Bowl Parade

