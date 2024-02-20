MO Guard supports KC Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Missouri National Guard provided support to the Super Bowl LVIII winners, The Kansas City Chiefs, during their celebratory parade. Vehicles and trailers were used for participants to ride during the procession and guard members ensured everyone’s safety getting on and off the floats throughout the parade route. Audio: Title: Opening Sports 100bpm-Full; Artist: LiteSaturation; Source: https://pixabay.com/music/electro-opening-sports-100-bpm-full-12673/ License: CC0; Audio was remixed to fit video time length. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)