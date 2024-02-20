Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Director of the Defense Health Agency, shared their visions for the future with those attending the annual AMSUS Society for Federal Health Professionals meeting held in National Harbor, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913468
|VIRIN:
|240222-O-XH734-7864
|Filename:
|DOD_110137736
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Leadership Attends Annual AMSUS Conference, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT