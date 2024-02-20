Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Leadership Attends Annual AMSUS Conference

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Director of the Defense Health Agency, shared their visions for the future with those attending the annual AMSUS Society for Federal Health Professionals meeting held in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913468
    VIRIN: 240222-O-XH734-7864
    Filename: DOD_110137736
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Martinez
    Military Health
    AMSUS
    DHA
    MHSsocial
    Crostland

