Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Combat Medic Specialist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Taylor Curry  

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence engage in prolonged casualty care techniques during a combat medic field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. The purpose of the course is to expand upon Army medic base level skills on how to keep casualties of combat operations alive for 12-24 hours after engagement. After a threat is neutralized while on patrol, the soldiers transport the wounded to the nearest battalion aid station at the forward operating base to continue emergency care. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913466
    VIRIN: 240222-F-NB144-1001
    Filename: DOD_110137723
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Medic Specialist, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    ftx
    medic
    Army
    combat medic course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT