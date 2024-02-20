Army Combat Medic Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence engage in prolonged casualty care techniques during a combat medic field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. The purpose of the course is to expand upon Army medic base level skills on how to keep casualties of combat operations alive for 12-24 hours after engagement. After a threat is neutralized while on patrol, the soldiers transport the wounded to the nearest battalion aid station at the forward operating base to continue emergency care. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)