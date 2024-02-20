Black History Month 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Darris Wyatt, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiels Management flight chief, and Senior Airman Janiel Elliot, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speak on the importance of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. African Americans have been serving in the military since the American Revolution, serving through many adversities, such as segregation in the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 03:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913428
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110137248
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
