Black History Month 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Darris Wyatt, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiels Management flight chief, and Senior Airman Janiel Elliot, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speak on the importance of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. African Americans have been serving in the military since the American Revolution, serving through many adversities, such as segregation in the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Black History
    BHM
    35FW

