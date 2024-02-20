Black History Month 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Darris Wyatt, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiels Management flight chief, and Senior Airman Janiel Elliot, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speak on the importance of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. African Americans have been serving in the military since the American Revolution, serving through many adversities, such as segregation in the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)