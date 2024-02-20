Nancy Taylor, from the Jacksonville District, shares her experience working as an administrative support specialist at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, in support of the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913415
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-VM618-2809
|Filename:
|DOD_110137009
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Meet Our Team' - Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT