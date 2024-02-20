Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Meet Our Team' - Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Nancy Taylor, from the Jacksonville District, shares her experience working as an administrative support specialist at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, in support of the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913415
    VIRIN: 240221-A-VM618-2809
    Filename: DOD_110137009
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

